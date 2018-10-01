(Source: Chandini Whabi/Instagram)
Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez can carry off anything-from monochrome looks to stylish prints.
Recently, the actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous, backless, black dress which looked like a perfect confluence of haute couture and utility.
The monotone black number was from Parisian label Daname and featured an open back, a straight neckline and a floor-length hem.
The actor sported an understated but chic make-up look featuring defined eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and a nude brown lip shade.
Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline opted for stunning dangler earrings and statement rings.
The actor’s hair was styled in a stylish updo, featuring a high-fashion ponytail.
The actor looked absolutely stunning in this minimal yet chic look.