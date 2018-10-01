(Source: Chandini Whabi/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez can carry off anything-from monochrome looks to stylish prints.

Recently, the actor was spotted wearing a gorgeous, backless, black dress which looked like a perfect confluence of haute couture and utility.

The monotone black number was from Parisian label Daname and featured an open back, a  straight neckline and a floor-length hem.

The actor sported an understated but chic make-up look featuring defined eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and a nude brown lip shade.

Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline opted for stunning dangler earrings and statement rings.

The actor’s hair was styled in a stylish updo, featuring a high-fashion ponytail.

The actor looked absolutely stunning in this minimal yet chic look. 