(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Inside Shibani Dandekar's DREAMY Boho MEHENDI
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Actor-presenter Shibani Dandekar’s mehendi ceremony was the ultimate boho event, replete with florals and decor featuring jute and terracotta.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
The bride herself was glowing on her special day and adorned herself with the perfect spring-summer mehendi outfit.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
She got Farhan's initial designed on her palm.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Shibani’s outfit, designed by Payal Singhal, was a bohemian kalidar sharara with a backless choli.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
The detailing was a mix of thread, wool and cord embroidery, mirror work and zardozi in pop colours.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Attended by close friends and family, Farhan Akhtar, too, made an appearance.
(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)
Shibani seemed to have a gala time at the ceremony, dancing and applying mehendi to her friends.