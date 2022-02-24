https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Shibani Dandekar’s dreamy boho mehendi | The Indian Express

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Inside Shibani Dandekar's DREAMY Boho MEHENDI

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Actor-presenter Shibani Dandekar’s mehendi ceremony was the ultimate boho event, replete with florals and decor featuring jute and terracotta.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

The bride herself was glowing on her special day and adorned herself with the perfect spring-summer mehendi outfit.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

She got Farhan's initial designed on her palm.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Shibani’s outfit, designed by Payal Singhal, was a bohemian kalidar sharara with a backless choli.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

The detailing was a mix of thread, wool and cord embroidery, mirror work and zardozi in pop colours.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Attended by close friends and family, Farhan Akhtar, too, made an appearance.

(Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Shibani seemed to have a gala time at the ceremony, dancing and applying mehendi to her friends.