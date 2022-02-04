Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Karishma Tanna looks stunning at her Haldi ceremony
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Actor Karishma Tanna, who got engaged to businessman-beau Varun Bengera in November, is all set to tie the knot on February 5.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities recently and we just couldn’t take our eyes off the lovely duo.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
For their haldi ceremony, they chose to twin in ethereal white ensembles, looking resplendent as ever.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Ditching the usual yellow, Karishma opted for an all-white sharara set that consisted of a strappy short kurta, flared sharara and a matching dupatta lined with golden lace.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
This ensemble from Sukriti and Aakriti featured intricate threadwork, contrasting golden embellishments and mirror work all over.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Karishma’s outfit was accessorised with fresh white floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti, and pearl-studded jhumkis from Mrinalini Chandra Label.
Source: Karishma Tanna/Instagram
A small silver bindi and a pair of embellished footwear rounded off her look