Kajal Aggarwal's glowing baby shower look

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kichlu recently celebrated a baby shower ceremony where Kajal looked absolutely glowing.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos from the shower and wrote,"गोदभराई 🤰👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻"

Looking radiant in red, Kajal wore a woven, silk Kshitij Jalori creation, paired with traditional gold jewellery. 

To complement the gorgeous red of her saree, Kajal chose to go subtle on make-up and left her tresses open in wavy perfection.

A subtle highlighter on her cheeks and a tiny black bindi accentuated the look even more. 

Doesn't she look absolutely gorgeous?

We wish the happy couple the very best!

