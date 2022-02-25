Kajal Aggarwal's glowing baby shower look
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kichlu recently celebrated a baby shower ceremony where Kajal looked absolutely glowing.
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos from the shower and wrote,"गोदभराई 🤰👩🏻❤️👨🏻"
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
Looking radiant in red, Kajal wore a woven, silk Kshitij Jalori creation, paired with traditional gold jewellery.
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
To complement the gorgeous red of her saree, Kajal chose to go subtle on make-up and left her tresses open in wavy perfection.
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
A subtle highlighter on her cheeks and a tiny black bindi accentuated the look even more.
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
Doesn't she look absolutely gorgeous?
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
We wish the happy couple the very best!
Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram