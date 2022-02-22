https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Check out the new pictures from Anmol Ambani’s wedding | The Indian Express

Check out the new pictures from Anmol Ambani's wedding

(Sam & Ekta/Instagram)

Anmol Ambani, son of Anil and Tina Ambani, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah, the CEO and co-founder of Dysco.

The bride looked ethereal in a heavily embellished traditional red lehenga set by designer Anamika Khanna.

Anmol complemented Khrisha in an ivory sherwani set that was styled with an embroidered dupatta.

Tina Ambani was a sight to behold in a green lehenga paired with a striped red blouse and a red dupatta.

Nita Ambani exuded unmatchable grace and charm in an elegant pastel pink lehenga set.

Abhishek Bachchan donned a multicoloured Sherwani while Shweta Bachchan looked stunning in a ghaghra set.

Navya Naveli Nanda played with colours and prints in a beautiful ethnic ensemble.