INIFD, London School of Trends at the NYFW
The collection, titled 'Indian Fashion Trunk', consisted of 52 pieces which were sent down the runway.
"The designs were based on ‘Craftsmanship of the Future’.
To capture the spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, they were focused on fall-winter trends.
It depicted the rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, and textiles from different states of India.
The collection used myriad fabrics and embroidery forms from across India to highlight the diversity of Indian textiles.
Designs ranged from mirror work borrowed from Odisha and Gujarat, Bengal's kantha stitch, to Bihar's Madhubani painting.
The fabrics used in the collection ranged from habotai silk to georgette, and velvet to butter crepe, all of which were ethically sourced and repurposed to ensure zero wastage.