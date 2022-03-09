Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
In pictures: Madhuri Dixit's impeccable sense of style
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit has always managed to raise the bar in fashion- a veteran actor and dancer, she looks equally stylish in both Indian and Western wear.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
She recently slayed the sequin trend when she donned this black, sequin midi-dress from Nadine Merabi. We loved the faux fur detail on the neckline and hem.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Looking equally stunning in a lilac toned lehenga set, Madhuri paired the ephemeral outfit with traditional diamond necklace, bangles and maang teeka.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
For this look, Madhuri donned a strappy, black leather dress from British label House of CB. She paired it with black stilletoes, nude make-up and loose tresses.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Can you ever go wrong in a saree? Madhuri stunned in a beige, lace number featuring floral designs.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Take lessons in power dressing from Madhuri as she slayed in a black and purple, dual toned pant-suit.
Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Recently, The Fame Game actor donned a red printed sharara set featuring tiny, yellow and white floral designs.