Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

In pictures: Madhuri Dixit's impeccable sense of style

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit has always managed to raise the bar in fashion- a veteran actor and dancer, she looks equally stylish in both Indian and Western wear.

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

She recently slayed the sequin trend when she donned this black, sequin midi-dress from Nadine Merabi. We loved the faux fur detail on the neckline and hem. 

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Looking equally stunning in a lilac toned lehenga set, Madhuri paired the ephemeral outfit with traditional diamond necklace, bangles and maang teeka.  

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

For this look, Madhuri donned a strappy, black leather dress from British label House of CB. She paired it with black stilletoes, nude make-up and loose tresses. 

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Can you ever go wrong in a saree? Madhuri stunned in a beige, lace number featuring floral designs. 

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Take lessons in power dressing from Madhuri as she slayed in a black and purple, dual toned pant-suit. 

Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Recently, The Fame Game actor donned a red printed sharara set featuring tiny,  yellow and white floral designs. 