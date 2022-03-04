How Deepika Padukone aces the monochrome trend
(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
She recently donned a risque black Dolce and Gabbana dress and looked stunning in it.
(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)
For this look, the Gehraiyaan actor stunned in a short, black leather dress paired with strappy heels.
(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)
Deepika's personal style is fuss-free: check out this white structured dress paired with subtle earrings and nude make-up.
(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Looking gorgeous in an all-white ensemble, Deepika's outfit is a lesson in power dressing.
(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)
You can never go wrong in a saree and Deepika proved just that in a black, chiffon Sabyasachi ensemble.
(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
For this casual meets glam look, the 36 year old actor opted for a bustier crop top and black, baggy leather pants.
(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)
Deepika looked like an 80's Hollywood movie star in this scalloped gown paired with a statement necklace studded with emeralds and diamonds.
(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)