https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Deepika aces the monochrome trend; check out | The Indian Express

How Deepika Padukone aces the monochrome trend

(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

She recently donned a risque black Dolce and Gabbana dress and looked stunning in it. 

(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

For this look, the Gehraiyaan actor stunned in a short, black leather dress paired with strappy heels.

(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika's personal style is fuss-free: check out this white structured dress paired with subtle earrings and nude make-up.

(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Looking gorgeous in an all-white ensemble, Deepika's outfit is a lesson in power dressing. 

(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

You can never go wrong in a saree and Deepika proved just that in a black, chiffon Sabyasachi ensemble. 

(Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

For this casual meets glam look, the 36 year old actor opted for a bustier crop top and black, baggy leather pants.

(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika looked like an 80's Hollywood movie star in this scalloped gown paired with a statement necklace studded with emeralds and diamonds.

(Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)