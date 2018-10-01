Check out Hina Khan's stunning looks
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
For a casual day look, she opted for a sheer collared purple dress with dramatic sleeves and a broad black belt cinched at the waist.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Keeping it bright and beautiful, Hina had also worn a sleeveless green pleated dress with a belt.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Channelling her carefree personality, she looked chic in a sheer blue shirt with printed blue flared trousers.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina Khan wore a grey blazer with dramatic sleeves and a black tulle skirt.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina was beautifully dressed in a blue salwar kameez. A choker and earrings completed her ensemble.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
The actor wore a white lace and feather midi dress and completed the ensemble with matching sandals.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina looked stunning in this printed sharara outfit.
(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)