Check out Hina Khan's stunning looks

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

For a casual day look, she opted for a sheer collared purple dress with dramatic sleeves and a broad black belt cinched at the waist.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Keeping it bright and beautiful, Hina had also worn a sleeveless green pleated dress with a belt.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Channelling her carefree personality, she looked chic in a sheer blue shirt with printed blue flared trousers.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan wore a grey blazer with dramatic sleeves and a black tulle skirt.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina was beautifully dressed in a blue salwar kameez. A choker and earrings completed her ensemble.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

The actor wore a white lace and feather midi dress and completed the ensemble with matching sandals.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina looked stunning in this printed sharara outfit.

(Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)