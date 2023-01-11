Harnaaz Sadhu and her impeccable style
Harnaaz chose to wear a black sequined power suit and paired it with a high bun.
With blue furry jacket she decided to wear black turtle neck and matched it with hoops and a perfect glam.
Harnaaz looks perfectly beautiful in this pink velvety dress and her topnotch 90s hairstyle.
For Diwali she chose a flawlessly embellished lehenga. She absolutely nailed this ethnic look.
Nailing this boss lady look, Harnaaz chose a matching white suit with powder blue shirt and matching purse.
Harnaaz looks flawless in this orange dress with frills. She paired it with her trademark curls and a bold black purse.
