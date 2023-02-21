Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković’s pre-wedding outfits are a riot of colours
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Nataša Stankovic renewed their wedding vows by tying the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their pre-wedding festivities — haldi and mehendi — and the events were surely a riot of colours.
For the ceremony, the couple opted for multicoloured ensembles by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Nataša looked incredibly beautiful in a festive folk mirror bustier paired with yellow pants featuring multicoloured bugle bead embroidery.
Hardik complemented her in a pink and white leheriya silk kurta with an elaborate minara yoke, embroidered in applique and mirror.
Also seen in the pictures was their little son, Agastya, who twinned with his father in a matching pink and white leheriya kurta with beige pants and white sneakers.
