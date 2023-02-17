Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković looks dreamy in custom ensembles
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-dancer Nataša Stankovic renewed their vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Two days after a fun white wedding on Valentine’s Day, the couple took to Instagram to share mesmerising pictures from their Hindu ceremony.
For the varmala ceremony, Hardik and Natasa kept it ethereal in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic ensembles.
The latter opted for a heavily-embroidered gota ghagra along with a matching half-sleeved blouse and dupatta.
To contrast this golden look, she added a gorgeous red bandhani dupatta.
For accessorries, she wore a stone-studded diamond choker along with matching dangling earrings, bangles, and a mang tikka.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More