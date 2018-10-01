(Source: Varinder Chawla)
Grazia Millennial Awards: Celebrities slay in style
The Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 was held last evening to honour millennials for their work and achievement across categories.
As expected, it was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood and television celebrities in attendance.
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opted for a structured one-shoulder metallic gown with a thigh-high slit.
Janhvi Kapoor spread the glitter in a sequin silver gown, raising the oomph factor.
While Ayushmann Khurrana kept it formal in a textured blue tuxedo completed with a bow-tie, Aparshakti Khurana chose the casual route in a white blazer and joggers.
Aahana Kumra looked stylish in this sheer orange dress with tulle detailing and a long train.
Prajakta Koli wore a purple embellished short dress with a matching solid purple long coat.