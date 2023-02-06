Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet: Cardi B wowed in a Gaurav Gupta design, Adele glowed in Louis Vuitton
Rapper Cardi B simply stole the show in an electric blue gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The structured gown featured architectural cascades forming a headdress, exaggerated shoulder coverings, cut-out at the waist and a figure hugging skirt with a big train.
Adele looked gorgeous in a custom Louis Vuitton burgundy figure hugging velvet gown, with a plunging neckline and dramatic wave design at the shoulders.
Taylor Swift looked stunning in a midnight blue crop top and matching long skirt set. Both the structured top and the figure hugging long skirt had sequined details.
Harry Styles, known for his head-turning style choices, was seen in a white blazer with black detailing at the collar teamed with a low-cut silver glittery top.
DZL opted for an all black look, styled with an oversized gold pendant.
Pamela Dawson looked lovely in a purple dress with floral detailing and a front-side slit.
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej (left), music producer Herbert Waltl (centre), and Kej's collaborator and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland at the 65th Grammy Awards. Ricky opted for a cream sherwani for the awards function.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay