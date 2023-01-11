Golden Globes 2023:
Celebrities ace their fashion game, serve major sartorial goals
Jennifer Hudson looked stunning in a dazzling, golden figure-hugging gown by New York based designer CD Greene.
Jeremy Pope looked sharp in a black leather suit by Dolce and Gabbana.
Indian blockbuster film ‘RRR’ team was present at the award ceremony and also bagged a Golden Globe for the Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Actor Jr NTR looked sharp in a black tuxedo.
Julia Garner made heads turn in a crystal-lined pink bustier gown by Gucci.
Letitia Wright wore a stunning orange and white Prada dress for the ceremony.
Michelle Yeon put forward her fashion A-game in a black shimmery gown by Armani.
Selena Gomez opted for a velvet Valentino dress with purple, balloon style, statement sleeves for the Golden Globes 2023.
