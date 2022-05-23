Gauri Khan's recent fashion choices reflect elegance
She teamed the shimmering kimono-style full-length sleeves top with a pair of simple wide-legged black trouser
Gauri rocked the boss-lady look as she wore a lime yellow co-ord set from Dries van Noten
She aced the monochrome look in a black and white ensemble consisting of a floral printed white top and wide-legged black pants.
She was seen keeping it fuss-free in olive green shorts and a matching jacket paired with a white tank top.
Khan, dressed sharply in a jacket, black silk camisole, and leather slacks, took centre stage.
With her subtle sartorial choices, she manages to turn heads and make a convincing case for minimalist fashion.
Gauri's gorgeous costume was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
