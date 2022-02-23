https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Gangubai Kathiawadi: A look at Alia Bhatt’s all-white looks | The Indian Express

Gangubai Kathiawadi: A look at Alia Bhatt's all-white looks

(Alia bhatt/instagram)

Alia raised the oomph factor in this sheer white sari with polka dots all over.

She looked lovely in this embroidered sari paired with a sleeveless blouse and long earrings.

The actor looked mesmerising in this embellished white mini dress topped with a matching blazer.

The feathery details in the pallu of this white sari elevated this classic look.

She served style goals in these pleated trousers paired with a long blazer.

Blending ethnic and contemporary, she kept it subtle and stylish in this monochrome sari.

A couple of fresh red roses added a pop of colour in this white sari look.