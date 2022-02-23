Gangubai Kathiawadi: A look at Alia Bhatt's all-white looks
(Alia bhatt/instagram)
Alia raised the oomph factor in this sheer white sari with polka dots all over.
She looked lovely in this embroidered sari paired with a sleeveless blouse and long earrings.
The actor looked mesmerising in this embellished white mini dress topped with a matching blazer.
The feathery details in the pallu of this white sari elevated this classic look.
She served style goals in these pleated trousers paired with a long blazer.
Blending ethnic and contemporary, she kept it subtle and stylish in this monochrome sari.
A couple of fresh red roses added a pop of colour in this white sari look.