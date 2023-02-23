Faux fur, hot water bottles at Burberry’s new London show
British luxury brand Burberry unveiled its first catwalk show under new creative director Daniel Lee at London Fashion Week on Monday.
The heritage brand is best known for its elegant, functional trench coats invented during World War I.
But Lee, who joined Burberry in September, took the fashion house in a brand-new direction with a debut collection featuring faux fur and feathers, slogan T-shirts and playful duck prints.
The 37-year-old British designer was credited with revitalizing Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta with hugely popular accessories like shoes and handbags during his tenure there.
Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said last year that he was banking on Lee’s flair to significantly grow the brand’s accessories sales and “dial-up on Britishness in a modern way.”
At Monday’s show, the brand’s signature check pattern appeared in purple, bottle green and maroon on everything from men’s suits to knitwear, skirts, tights and woolly scarves.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More