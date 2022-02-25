https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Farhan-Shibani’s wedding party: Celebs stun in black | The Indian Express

Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express

Farhan-Shibani's wedding party: Celebs stun in black

 Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar threw a star-studded, post-wedding party attended by Bollywood glitterati and the colour black made a defining statement.

Actor Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in a fitted, black bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday also slayed in a short, black number paired with a bold red lip.

Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the party dressed in smart casuals: a printed green shirt paired with charcoal black trousers. 

Lovely duo Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrived in matching black outfits as well.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria made a mark in black too- he wore and suit and Tara chose a black, shimmery co-ord set.

Dressed in a varsity jacket and baggy pants, Harshvardhan Kapoor exuded style as he came dressed in all black to the party.