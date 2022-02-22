https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar look stunning during post wedding celebrations | The Indian Express

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar look stunning during post wedding celebrations

(Source: varinder chawla)

The newlyweds donned gorgeous ensembles for post-wedding celebrations.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani was seen wearing a gorgeous lilac gown with noodle straps.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan dressed to impress in an all-black look!

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

For their first appearance after the wedding, they had twinned in ethnic outfits in pastel shades.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan looked dapper in a peach kurta-pyjama set, styled with a printed sleeveless jacket.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani complemented him in an embellished sari and stunning jewellery.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The duo got married in a dreamy christian wedding ceremony in Khandala last week.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)