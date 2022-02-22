Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar look stunning during post wedding celebrations
(Source: varinder chawla)
The newlyweds donned gorgeous ensembles for post-wedding celebrations.
Shibani was seen wearing a gorgeous lilac gown with noodle straps.
Farhan dressed to impress in an all-black look!
For their first appearance after the wedding, they had twinned in ethnic outfits in pastel shades.
Farhan looked dapper in a peach kurta-pyjama set, styled with a printed sleeveless jacket.
Shibani complemented him in an embellished sari and stunning jewellery.
The duo got married in a dreamy christian wedding ceremony in Khandala last week.
