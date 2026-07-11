8 most unforgettable Giorgio Armani looks

Jul 11, 2026
Cate Blanchett turned heads at the 2025 Venice Film Festival in a sculptural Giorgio Armani Privé creation. The look balanced architectural tailoring with fluid elegance, reaffirming Blanchett's reputation as one of the designer's most loyal muses.
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Following her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall, Diane Keaton attended the Academy Awards in Giorgio Armani, championing androgynous tailoring long before it became a red-carpet trend. The look became an early milestone in Armani's rise to international prominence.
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Fresh off her breakthrough success, Gwyneth Paltrow chose a minimalist Giorgio Armani ensemble for the Shakespeare in Love premiere. The timeless look perfectly captured the refined aesthetic that dominated late-1990s red carpets.
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Katie Holmes exuded understated sophistication in a striking red Giorgio Armani gown at the 2008 Met Gala. The sleek silhouette and refined detailing showcased Armani's signature approach to effortless elegance.
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Lady Gaga embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a shimmering Giorgio Armani Privé gown paired with dramatic styling. The dazzling ensemble stood out as one of the most memorable fashion moments of the 2010 Grammys.
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Michelle Yeoh radiated elegance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble. Featuring exquisite embellishments and graceful tailoring, the look reflected the effortless sophistication that has become synonymous with the Armani name.
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Winona Ryder brought understated glamour to the 1996 Fire and Ice Ball in Giorgio Armani. The clean lines, impeccable tailoring, and monochromatic palette reflected the designer's enduring philosophy of quiet luxury.
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Zendaya dazzled at the 2024 Academy Awards in a shimmering Giorgio Armani Privé gown that blended old-world glamour with contemporary sophistication. The custom design further cemented her status as one of fashion's most influential red-carpet stars.
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The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala