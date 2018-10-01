(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Dasvi promotions: Yami Gautam keeps it comfy and chic
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Actor Yami Gautam's sartorial sense is marked by sensibility- her recent outfit choices for Dasvi promotions are proof.
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Colourful, comfortable and impossibly chic, Yami kept it super stylish.
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Recently, the actor was in Agra to promote her latest release and was clad in a golden coloured, floor grazing ensemble.
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
For this look, Yami chose a fun, floral printed dress that is perfect for summers!
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
For the screening of Dasvi, Yami wore a green and white printed top and paired it with white trousers.
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Yami looked dreamy in this multicoloured dress with a criss-cross detail in the front.
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
In yet another comfy look, Yami opted for a white and yellow full sleeved top and paired it with denims.