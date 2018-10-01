(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Dasvi promotions: Yami Gautam keeps it comfy and chic

Actor Yami Gautam's sartorial sense is marked by sensibility- her recent outfit choices for Dasvi promotions are proof.

Colourful, comfortable and impossibly chic, Yami kept it super stylish.

Recently, the actor was in Agra to promote her latest release and was clad in a golden coloured, floor grazing ensemble.

For this look, Yami chose a fun, floral printed dress that is perfect for summers!

For the screening of Dasvi, Yami wore a green and white printed top and paired it with white trousers.

Yami looked dreamy in this multicoloured dress with a criss-cross detail in the front.

In yet another comfy look, Yami opted for a white and yellow full sleeved top and paired it with denims.