Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022: Best style moments
Sanya Malhotra wore a red Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga set at the awards.
Siddharth Malhotra looked dapper in an all-black outfit with shimmery loafers.
Lara Dutta was clad in a rich maroon bedazzled gown that she accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.
Raveena Tandon wore a brown sari with diamond choker and earrings.
Kanika Kapoor looked pretty in a black and white traditional outfit for the event.
Ahan Shetty kept it simple in a black and white suited look.
Asha Parekh looked beautiful in a bright blue sari with silver border.
