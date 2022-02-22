https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022: Best style moments | The Indian Express

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022: Best style moments

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra wore a red Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga set at the awards.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Siddharth Malhotra looked dapper in an all-black outfit with shimmery loafers.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lara Dutta was clad in a rich maroon bedazzled gown that she accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon wore a brown sari with diamond choker and earrings.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kanika Kapoor looked pretty in a black and white traditional outfit for the event.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ahan Shetty kept it simple in a black and white suited look.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Asha Parekh looked beautiful in a bright blue sari with silver border.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)