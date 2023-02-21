Classic style, pop of colours dominated BAFTA red carpet
The 76th British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTAs, took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday.
If you are keen to know who wore what at the event, we've got you covered.
Jodie Turner-Smith mesmerised in a purple feather detailing, bejeweled dress that she paired with a statement choker.
We just could not take our eyes off Catherine Zeta-Jones who looked divine in a purple beaded gown that flowed into a beautiful sheer gold skirt.
Cate Blanchett looked elegant in a black velvet Maison Margiela gown that she wore with a multi-layered pearl necklace and natural makeup.
Florence Pugh opted for bright orange Nina Ricci frilled gown with dramatic mesh pleats around the neckline, and a tiered fishtail skirt, compiled of layers of ruffles.
