(Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

Chic dressing notes from Yami Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam has a chic sense of style-her recent appearances are a  testament.

Styled by longtime collaborator Allia Al Rufai, Yami’s latest looks are a lesson in chic dressing, sprinkled with a generous dose of structured style.

As such, seek inspiration from the versatile artiste as she rocked these ensembles.

For this look, Yami wore a yellow and white, trouser-shirt set and styled it with wavy hair and minimal make-up.

You can't go wrong in red and Yami proved exactly that in a structured red co-ord set.

The Victorian era-inspired top featured balloon sleeves and a ruffle detail.

For the stylish look, Yami opted for nude make-up, wavy tresses and a belt to cinch the look.