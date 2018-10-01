(Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)
Chic dressing notes from Yami Gautam
Actor Yami Gautam has a chic sense of style-her recent appearances are a testament.
Styled by longtime collaborator Allia Al Rufai, Yami’s latest looks are a lesson in chic dressing, sprinkled with a generous dose of structured style.
As such, seek inspiration from the versatile artiste as she rocked these ensembles.
For this look, Yami wore a yellow and white, trouser-shirt set and styled it with wavy hair and minimal make-up.
You can't go wrong in red and Yami proved exactly that in a structured red co-ord set.
The Victorian era-inspired top featured balloon sleeves and a ruffle detail.
For the stylish look, Yami opted for nude make-up, wavy tresses and a belt to cinch the look.