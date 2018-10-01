(Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Celebrity showstoppers slay at LFW'22
The recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw a return of showstoppers. Take a look at actor Kriti Sanon, who walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani clad in a black bustier gown.
Ananya Panday set the stage on fire in a stunning sequin short dress with a dramatic trail, for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a red lehenga set, featuring gota work, by designer Punit Balana.
Soha Ali Khan looked mesmerising in a voluminous, pastel-coloured, tulle skirt paired with a white corset top with a tie-up detail at the back.
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi played showstopper for the Ajio Luxe x Manish Malhotra “Diffuse” collection in a pair of printed pants and stylish overcoat.
Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for Khadi India and was clad in a beige and golden handloom sari.
Shruti Haasan walked the ramp in a sustainable fashion collection titled Adidas Originals X Antar-Agni and chose a black, printed co-ord set.