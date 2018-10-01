Cannes' glitz and elegance in black and white
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Models waiting in the lobby of the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A festivalgoer leaves from the Majestic hotel to the premiere of the film 'Triangle of Sadness' at the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Maja Malnar enters the elevator at the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
People sit at a cafe on the Croisette during the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A woman walks on the Croisette in front of a policeman on a horse during the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Festivalgoers have a photograph taken during the 75th international film festival.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Models leave the Martinez hotel prior to attending the premiere of the film the 'The Innocent'.
(Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)