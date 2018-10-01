Cannes' glitz and elegance in black and white

Models waiting in the lobby of the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival.

A festivalgoer leaves from the Majestic hotel to the premiere of the film 'Triangle of Sadness' at the 75th international film festival.

Maja Malnar enters the elevator at the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival.

People sit at a cafe on the Croisette during the 75th international film festival.

A woman walks on the Croisette in front of a policeman on a horse during the 75th international film festival.

Festivalgoers have a photograph taken during the 75th international film festival.

Models leave the Martinez hotel prior to attending the premiere of the film the 'The Innocent'.

