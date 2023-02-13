Brit Awards 2023: Celebrities who made heads turn with their extravagant style
Rapper Ashnikko's outfit had us divided! The Daisy singer opted for a nude latex dress that featured boil-like detailing, and a long train. Her blue hair only added to the conundrum.
Reuters
Shania Twain looked drop-dead gorgeous in a vibrant yellow gown with a ruched seam across the torso.
Reuters
Maya Jama opted for a strapless little black dress with gold embellishments.
AP
Jessie J flaunted her baby bump in a bright red co-ord set with a cut-out detail. Maternity fashion on point.
AP
We simply loved Harry Styles look -- a black tux with a huge black flower neck tie.
Reuters
Leigh-Anne Pinnock looks stunning this cowl-neck dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.
AP
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More