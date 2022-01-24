https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Bhumi Pednekar raises the oomph factor | The Indian Express

Style alert: Bhumi Pednekar raises the oomph factor

Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Recently, she slipped into a stunning pink silk gown from Tisharth by Shivani Jain.

In another look, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled black gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika.

The actor channeled shades of brown perfectly.

Looking as pretty as a doll, Bhumi styled this cottagecore dreamy outfit. 

Bhumi sure knows how to style a glam look! Check out the gorgeous colour on her. 

We just can't take our eyes off the actor in this stunning  attire.

Looking chic in active-wear, Bhumi sported a post work out glow! 