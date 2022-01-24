Style alert: Bhumi Pednekar raises the oomph factor
Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Recently, she slipped into a stunning pink silk gown from Tisharth by Shivani Jain.
In another look, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled black gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika.
The actor channeled shades of brown perfectly.
Looking as pretty as a doll, Bhumi styled this cottagecore dreamy outfit.
Bhumi sure knows how to style a glam look! Check out the gorgeous colour on her.
We just can't take our eyes off the actor in this stunning attire.
Looking chic in active-wear, Bhumi sported a post work out glow!