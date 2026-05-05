The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala

May 05, 2026
Anne Hathaway's outfit was designed in collaboration with artist, James McGough. His illustrations were inspired by a John Keats poem, titled "Ode on a Grecian Urn."
Source: express fotoweb
This Mugler ensemble by Miguel Castro Freitas was entirely hand painted truly embodying the idea that fashion is art and drew inspiration from the label’s archives, including a butterfly dress from 1997.
Source: express fotoweb
Gwendoline Christie's outfit was inspired by artists John Singer Sargent, Madame Yevonde, and Ira Cohen.
Source: express fotoweb
Janelle Monáe's gown is both upcycled and recyclable. The high necked gown was a bricolage of electrical cables, moss, succulents, and circuit board fragments.
Source: express fotoweb
A plain black Dior gown embroidered with flowers all over, the overall look truly looked like a painting.
Source: express fotoweb
It took 800 hours of hand-craft to bead this Chanel dress with ruby-hued sequins and feathers.
Source: express fotoweb
Rihanna's sculptural Maison Margiela gown drew inspiration from the medieval architecture found in Flounders, Belgium.
Source: express fotoweb
SZA donned a custom Bode look that was exclusively crafted from eBay sourced vintage fabrics, tapestries, curtains, and beaded appliqués.
Source: express fotoweb
Forgotten Fashion Designers of the Victorian Era