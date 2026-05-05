May 05, 2026

The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala

Aanya Mehta

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's outfit was designed in collaboration with artist, James McGough. His illustrations were inspired by a John Keats poem, titled "Ode on a Grecian Urn."

Source: express fotoweb

Emma Chamberlain

This Mugler ensemble by Miguel Castro Freitas was entirely hand painted truly embodying the idea that fashion is art and drew inspiration from the label’s archives, including a butterfly dress from 1997.

Source: express fotoweb

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie's outfit was inspired by artists John Singer Sargent, Madame Yevonde, and Ira Cohen.

Source: express fotoweb

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe's gown is both upcycled and recyclable. The high necked gown was a bricolage of electrical cables, moss, succulents, and circuit board fragments.

Source: express fotoweb

Naomi Watts

A plain black Dior gown embroidered with flowers all over, the overall look truly looked like a painting.

Source: express fotoweb

Nicole Kidman

It took 800 hours of hand-craft to bead this Chanel dress with ruby-hued sequins and feathers.

Source: express fotoweb

Rihanna

Rihanna's sculptural Maison Margiela gown drew inspiration from the medieval architecture found in Flounders, Belgium.

Source: express fotoweb

SZA

SZA donned a custom Bode look that was exclusively crafted from eBay sourced vintage fabrics, tapestries, curtains, and beaded appliqués.

Source: express fotoweb

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