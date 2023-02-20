Images/AP
BAFTA 2023: Classic style, pop of colours, and glitter dominated red carpet style
Jodie Turner-Smith mesmerised in a purple feather detailing, bejeweled dress that she paired with a statement choker.
Images/AP
We just could not take our eyes off Catherine Zeta-Jones who looked divine in a purple beaded gown that flowed into a beautiful sheer gold skirt.
Images/AP
Cate Blanchett looked elegant in a black velvet Maison Margiela gown that she wore with a multi-layered pearl necklace and natural makeup.
Images/AP
Florence Pugh opted for bright orange Nina Ricci frilled gown with dramatic mesh pleats around the neckline, and a tiered fishtail skirt, compiled of layers of ruffles.
Images/AP
Kerry Condon looked pretty in a silver strapless dress by Armani Privé.
Images/AP
HoYeon Jung looked lovely in a golden, strapless, embellished, ballgown dress by Louis Vuitton. She wore a diamond necklace and red lips to complete her look.
Images/AP
Jamie Dornan looked sharp in a black suit with double breast jacket, matching black tie and contrasting crisp white classic shirt.
Images/AP
Lily James made heads turn in a Tamara Ralph gown with a an intricate pearl beaded 'Spider Web' effect plunge cut out at the chest area. She paired it with Bulgari jewelry.
Images/AP
