Celeb couples look lovely at Karan Johar's birthday bash
(Source: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina wore a white mini dress with feathery details on one sleeve, while Vicky was seen wearing a black pantsuit with a shimmery lapel on the blazer.
Shahid wore a sequin white blazer with a white shirt and black trousers, Mira opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high front slit.
Aishwarya was seen in a sequin golden gown with a black blazer, looking lovely as ever. Abhishek wore a black pantsuit with a shimmery blazer.
Kareena looked pretty in a silver midi dress, Saif kept it dapper in a white blazer paired with a white shirt and black pants.
Madhuri wore purple sequinned trousers with a black top featuring cape sleeves. Dr Nene opted for a navy blue pantsuit with glittery details on the blazer.
Genelia looked lovely in a black frock dress with intricate white embroidery and Riteish opted for a black velvet blazer with a white shirt and black pants.
Preity wore a green knee-length dress with a halter neck and sequin pattern. Gene complemented her in a black tuxedo.
