(Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Ananya Panday slays in a feathery black dress
Actor Ananya Panday recently attended an awards ceremony and slayed the red carpet with a goth meets femme-fatale look.
Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya donned a risque, black dress featuring feathers and leather accents from London based brand Aadnevik.
The stunning black outfit featured a halter high-rise neckline which was connected to a plunging back.
She paired the glamorous look with a tightly wound-up ponytail.
The dress also featured an intricately embroidered lace overlay, creating a see-through effect.
Her make-up was kept soft and delicate to accentuate the look even further. A dainty pink lipstick, mascara and filled-in brows completed the look.
We loved the subtle usage of a metallic, grey eyeshadow to highlight her glam look even further.