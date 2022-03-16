https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Ananya Panday slays in a feathery black dress | The Indian Express

(Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday slays in a feathery black dress

Actor Ananya Panday recently attended an awards ceremony and slayed the red carpet with a goth meets femme-fatale look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya donned a risque, black dress featuring feathers and leather accents from London based brand Aadnevik.

The stunning black outfit featured a halter high-rise neckline which was connected to a plunging back.

She paired the glamorous look with a tightly wound-up ponytail.

The dress also featured an intricately embroidered lace overlay, creating a see-through effect.

Her make-up was kept soft and delicate to accentuate the look even further. A dainty pink lipstick, mascara and filled-in brows completed the look.

We loved the subtle usage of a metallic, grey eyeshadow to highlight her glam look even further.