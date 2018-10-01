Ananya
Panday
Monotone Dressing
Loves
She opted for a
strappy black V-neck
blazer-style top, teamed with a matching mini skirt.
She kept it bright and beautiful in this all-pink attire — a sleeveless crop top and a pair of matching flared trousers.
Ananya wore a mocha brown pantsuit paired with a matching bralette, serving us business-chic vibes.
Keeping it cool and casual, she was seen in a brown ribbed crop top teamed with a pair of matching trousers.
She wore a washed out denim crop-top paired with a pair of matching jeans and cropped jacket.
She was seen wearing a ripped white cardigan with a white skirt and matching knee-high boots.
Raising the oomph factor, she wore a pair of black co-ords styled with a matching blazer.
