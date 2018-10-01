Ananya Panday

Monotone Dressing

Loves

She opted for a strappy black V-neck blazer-style top, teamed with a matching mini skirt.

She kept it bright and beautiful in this all-pink attire — a sleeveless crop top and a pair of matching flared trousers.

Ananya wore a mocha brown pantsuit paired with a matching bralette, serving us business-chic vibes.

Keeping it cool and casual, she was seen in a brown ribbed crop top teamed with a pair of matching trousers.

She wore a washed out denim crop-top paired with a pair of matching jeans and cropped jacket.

She was seen wearing a ripped white cardigan with a white skirt and matching knee-high boots.

Raising the oomph factor, she wore a pair of black co-ords styled with a matching blazer.

