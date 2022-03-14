All the times Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a sari
(Source: Archa Mehta, Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
Actor Kajal Aggarwal slays every time she dons a sari.
From muted pastels to vibrant chiffon numbers, the actor's versatility when it comes to the sari is unmatched.
As such, take a look at a few of Kajal's best sari moments that we couldn't help but appreciate. Read on!
A sari with a twist! Kajal paired this lovely peach coloured Suta sari with a brown belt.
This look of Kajal's featured a green handloom sari, paired with subtle make-up and open tresses.
The perfect number for a night about town, this red cocktail sari is anything but boring.
Kajal celebrated her baby shower ceremony clad in this red silk sari paired with traditional jewellery.