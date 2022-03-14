https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js All the times Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a sari | The Indian Express

All the times Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a sari

(Source: Archa Mehta, Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal slays every time she dons a sari.

From muted pastels to vibrant chiffon numbers, the actor's versatility when it comes to the sari is unmatched.

As such, take a look at a few of Kajal's best sari moments that we couldn't help but appreciate. Read on!

A sari with a twist! Kajal paired this lovely peach coloured Suta sari with a brown belt. 

This look of Kajal's featured a green handloom sari, paired with subtle make-up and open tresses. 

The perfect number for a night about town, this red cocktail sari is anything but boring. 

Kajal celebrated her baby shower ceremony clad in this red silk sari paired with traditional jewellery. 