(Source: Rakulpreet Singh/Instagram)
Actor Rakul Preet's comfy-chic sense of style
Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s sartorial style is marked with a healthy dose of comfort-her social media is proof!
From interesting fabric choices such as denim, to quirky prints, Rakul Preet’s wardrobe is full of inspiration worthy outfits that deserve your attention. Read on to know more.
For this look, Rakulpreet was clad in a dark-washed denim co-ord set and looked stunning in it.
She seems to be a fan of free-flowing silhouettes, case in point is this multi-coloured, comfortable maxi dress.
For a pristine look, perfect for the summers, Rakulpreet was clad in a floral, chiffon saree and paired it with a matching blouse with no sleeves.
For an uber fashion-savvy moment, Rakul Preet wore a blue and white co-ord set and paired it with a matching blazer.
In this look, Rakul Preet donned a multi-coloured, structured blazer and paired it with purple trousers.