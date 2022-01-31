https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding lookbook | The Indian Express

Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding lookbook

Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a traditional Malayali wedding in Goa amidst friends and family.

She looked lovely in a white Kasavu sari with red and golden borders, paired with a red blouse with golden brocade work.

She also wore traditional golden temple jewellery — haar and a choker necklace, matha patti, and a kamar bandh.

The groom was dressed in a cream coloured kurta with golden booti and a traditional white and gold-bordered mundu.

Mouni’s makeup was simple yet stunning. She opted for a neutral palette makeup with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes with a red bindi to complete the look.

The new bride looked equally repledescent in her Haldi and Mehendi photos.

Previously, on a post shared on Instagram, the actor wrote,"Everything #HariOm 🔱 ॐ नमः शिवायः"