Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding lookbook
Mouni Roy/Instagram
Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a traditional Malayali wedding in Goa amidst friends and family.
She looked lovely in a white Kasavu sari with red and golden borders, paired with a red blouse with golden brocade work.
She also wore traditional golden temple jewellery — haar and a choker necklace, matha patti, and a kamar bandh.
The groom was dressed in a cream coloured kurta with golden booti and a traditional white and gold-bordered mundu.
Mouni’s makeup was simple yet stunning. She opted for a neutral palette makeup with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes with a red bindi to complete the look.
The new bride looked equally repledescent in her Haldi and Mehendi photos.
Previously, on a post shared on Instagram, the actor wrote,"Everything #HariOm 🔱 ॐ नमः शिवायः"