(Source: Kiara  Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani’s guide to party dressing

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Actor Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is full of stylish outfits that are perfect for party dressing- her social media is proof!

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

From chic, structured ensembles to gorgeous, traditional clothes, there is hardly any look that the Kabir Singh actor cannot pull off.

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

As such, seek style inspiration from Kiara and take a look at some of her most fashionable party dressing looks. Read on.

(Source: Kiara  Advani/Instagram)

A gorgeous look for both the day and night-time, Kiara looked stunning in a fuchsia coloured, floor grazing dress. 

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

A comfortable, yet stunning ensemble for when you have to attend traditional events, Kiara's golden and yellow sharara set fits the bill perfectly.

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Dressed in a bold, purple hued pant-suit set, Kiara's look screamed boss-lady vibes. 

(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Opting for a delicate, traditional outfit again, Kiara donned a pink and white, heavily embellished lehenga. 