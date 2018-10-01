(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Kiara Advani’s guide to party dressing
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Actor Kiara Advani’s wardrobe is full of stylish outfits that are perfect for party dressing- her social media is proof!
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
From chic, structured ensembles to gorgeous, traditional clothes, there is hardly any look that the
Kabir Singh
actor cannot pull off.
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
As such, seek style inspiration from Kiara and take a look at some of her most fashionable party dressing looks. Read on.
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
A gorgeous look for both the day and night-time, Kiara looked stunning in a fuchsia coloured, floor grazing dress.
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
A comfortable, yet stunning ensemble for when you have to attend traditional events, Kiara's golden and yellow sharara set fits the bill perfectly.
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Dressed in a bold, purple hued pant-suit set, Kiara's look screamed boss-lady vibes.
(Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Opting for a delicate, traditional outfit again, Kiara donned a pink and white, heavily embellished lehenga.