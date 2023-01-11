Who is Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani who gave us RRR's Naatu Naatu
Telugu maestro MM Keeravani is the man behind Naatu Naatu, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, which created history by winning a Golden Globe Award.
RRR's song Naatu Naatu clinched the award in the Best Original Song category beating some heavyweights including Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
Let's know a little more about the the man behind the stunning song. MM Keeravaani was born in Kovvur, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.
His father Koduri Siva Shakthi Datta, was a lyricist and screenwriter. Keeravani began his journey in film music by assisting Malayalam composer C. Rajamani and Telugu composer K. Chakravarthy in the late 1980s.
MM Keeravani caught his major break with Ram Gopal Varma's 1991 Telugu blockbuster Kshana Khsanam.
He has scored music for about 220 movies across languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi in a career spanning over two decades.
His first major hit in Hindi was director Mahesh Bhatt's crime drama Criminal. "Tum aaye to aaya mujhe yaad" from Zakhm, "Tum Mile" from Criminal and the songs of Sur and Jism are some of his known works in Hindi cinema.
He won his only National Award for the film Annamayya (1997) and has won numerous Filmfare and 11 Nandi awards.