What Shah Rukh, Akshay, PM Modi said about RRR song Naatu Naatu's historic Golden Globes win
RRR's song Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping Telugu track, won the Golden Globe Award for the best original song - motion picture.
Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, the song has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted RRR.
The historic win is being celebrated by one and all.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "The whole country is dancing to #NaatuNaatu today," as he congratulated the entire team of RRR and called it a 'proud moment'.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a note for RRR director SS Rajamoul which read, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"
Amitabh Bachchan too called RRR's win a 'deserving achievement. "Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!," he posted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Team RRR and tweeted, "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."
Hours after the ceremony concluded, Rajamouli shared a brief but heartfelt note on Twitter underscoring the boundless ability of music to connect with different cultures.
SS Rajamouli tweeted, "SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)."