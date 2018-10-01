What Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are upto in Cape Town
The shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recently began in Cape Town. Here are some photos which the KKK 12 contestants and the show’s host Rohit Shetty have shared.
(Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Rohit Shetty shared, "Gearing up to take the action next level this season! Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 coming soon! #khatronkekhiladi12 #capetown #southafrica @colorstv."
(Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia shared, "Believe me this season it’s not all smiles! Khatra kaha se bhi Aayaga!! @rajivadatia @mr_faisu_07 @pratiksehajpal @nishantbhat85 @iamchetnapande."
(Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Dapper actor Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu too has shared many photos from the location.
(Photo: Faisal Shaikh/Instagram)
Chetna Pande shared an Instagram reel with fellow contestants and captioned it, "Dil Chahta Hai 🫶❤️."
(Photo: Chetna Pande/Instagram)
Shivangi Joshi shared a reel too.
Photo: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram)
"Updating…… #kkk12 beats," wrote Rubina Dilaik.
(Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Rubina posted with Nishant Bhat.
(Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Nishant Bhat posted, "The SUN, SEA & a whole lot of MEEE! ☀️."
(Photo: Nishant Bhat/Instagram)
"Committed to the headache pose," wrote Sriti Jha.
(Photo: Sriti Jha/Instagram)
