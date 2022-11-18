Vignesh Shivan wishes wife Nayanthara on her birthday: 'My lady and superstar' 

Nayanthara's birthday was made special by her husband Vignesh Shivan. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Sharing a series of photos he wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan 😍🥰 Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different !"

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

"But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children !" he added.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

"I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything !," shared Vignesh. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

He added, "But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother ! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you!"

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

"You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years !," he wrote further.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

"I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam. My lady & SuperStar," he concluded. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

What is the ideal time to have main meals?

ALSO CHECK OUT: