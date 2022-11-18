Vignesh Shivan wishes wife Nayanthara on her birthday: 'My lady and superstar' 

Nayanthara's birthday was made special by her husband Vignesh Shivan.
(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
Sharing a series of photos he wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan 😍🥰 Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different !"
"But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children !" he added.
"I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything !," shared Vignesh.
He added, "But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother ! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you!"
"You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years !," he wrote further.
"I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam. My lady & SuperStar," he concluded.
