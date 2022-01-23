https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js TV actor Mansi Srivastava ties the knot with Kapil Tejwani | The Indian Express

TV actor Mansi Srivastava ties the knot with Kapil Tejwani

(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)

Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwani on January 22. 

(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)

The actor's wedding was a grand affair with only friends and family in attendance.

(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)

Shrenu Parikh struck a pose with Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh. 

(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)

A glimpse of Mansi and Kunal's varmala moment.

(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)

Mansi looked nothing less than a princess as she walked down the aisle. 

(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)

Surbhi Chandana shared a perfect selfie with the bride Mansi.

(Photo: Surbhi Chandana/Instagram)

Here's Mansi and Kapil's adorable picture from their haldi ceremony. 

(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)

A picture of Mansi and Kapil from their sangeet ceremony. 

(Photo: @thebigdaystory/Instagram)

Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani are a couple made in heaven, and this picture is proof.

(Photo: @thebigdaystory/Instagram)