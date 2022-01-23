TV actor Mansi Srivastava ties the knot with Kapil Tejwani
(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)
Ishqbaaaz actor Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwani on January 22.
(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)
The actor's wedding was a grand affair with only friends and family in attendance.
(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)
Shrenu Parikh struck a pose with Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh.
(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)
A glimpse of Mansi and Kunal's varmala moment.
(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)
Mansi looked nothing less than a princess as she walked down the aisle.
(Photo: Kunal Jaisingh/Instagram)
Surbhi Chandana shared a perfect selfie with the bride Mansi.
(Photo: Surbhi Chandana/Instagram)
Here's Mansi and Kapil's adorable picture from their haldi ceremony.
(Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)
A picture of Mansi and Kapil from their sangeet ceremony.
(Photo: @thebigdaystory/Instagram)
Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani are a couple made in heaven, and this picture is proof.
(Photo: @thebigdaystory/Instagram)