Tejasswi Prakash's journey: From modelling to Bigg Boss 15
Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying the attention post her Bigg Boss 15 win.
The actor looked back at her career in a recent post.
Tejasswi started off as a model and later, featured in a couple of television series.
Her first reality show was Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.
Recently, she featured in Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as its winner.
Now, she is looking forward to Naagin 6.
Tejasswi will feature as one of the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6.