Sonu Sood launches MTV Roadies 18

Sonu Sood has stepped into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes for MTV Roadies 18.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
He is hosting the 18th season of the show.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
MTV Roadies 18 is set to premiere on 8 April at 7 pm.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The show will be on air thrice a week from Friday to Sunday on MTV.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonu Sood and a few ex-Roadies came together for a launch event that took place in Mumbai on Thursday.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The shoot for the new season of Roadies took place in South Africa.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Earlier, talking about this new role as a host, Sonu shared, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it."