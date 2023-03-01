Sona Mohapatra slams Shehnaaz Gill: 'Wished she had some respect for sisterhood'

Singer Sona Mohapatra appears to be miffed with former Bigg Boss star and actor Shehnaaz Gill.
Sona recently took to Twitter to write against Shehnaaz after presumably watching a video where Shehnaaz stops singing mid-track after hearing azaan (a call for prayer in Islam).
Sona said her act reminded her of the time when Shehnaaz stood by Sajid Khan, accused by multiple women during MeToo movement, and wished him all the best.
"All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo," tweeted Sona Mohapatra.
She went on to say, "Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money."
Sona, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and attempted to indirectly school someone about what true success means.
"Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM, not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿♀️🔴 (sic)," read the singer’s post.