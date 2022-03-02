Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

The new show Smart Jodi features ten real-life celebrity couples and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The show debuted on February 27 and will air on Disney Plus Hotstar and Star Plus. Meet the contestants here.

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Newlywed couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are certainly one the most talked about contestants on Smart Jodi.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

A condensed guide to minimalism

By Mary Apartment

June 29, 2020

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami

TV actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami are also participating.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

A condensed guide to minimalism

By Mary Apartment

June 29, 2020

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Monalisa-Vikraant Singh

The couple who got married on reality show Bigg Boss are also here.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

A condensed guide to minimalism

By Mary Apartment

June 29, 2020

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Newlyweds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also a part of the show.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

A condensed guide to minimalism

By Mary Apartment

June 29, 2020

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan is here with his wife Natalya Illina.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

June 29, 2020

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli

Comedian-actor Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, who got married in 2020, are here to showcase their romance too.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari

Singer Ankit Tiwari has joined the show with his wife Pallavi.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya

Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has participated in Star Plus' Smart Jodi with his wife Vidya.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Bhagyashree and Himalaya

Popular Bollywood actor Bhagyashree has participated with her husband Himalaya.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

Yellow Star

Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee 

Popular social media star Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is one of the contestants of Smart Jodi with his wife Ritu Rathee.

(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)

Category

Yellow Star