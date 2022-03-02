Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
The new show Smart Jodi features ten real-life celebrity couples and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The show debuted on February 27 and will air on Disney Plus Hotstar and Star Plus. Meet the contestants here.
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
Newlywed couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are certainly one the most talked about contestants on Smart Jodi.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
A condensed guide to minimalism
By Mary Apartment
June 29, 2020
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami
TV actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami are also participating.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
A condensed guide to minimalism
By Mary Apartment
June 29, 2020
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Monalisa-Vikraant Singh
The couple who got married on reality show Bigg Boss are also here.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
A condensed guide to minimalism
By Mary Apartment
June 29, 2020
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma
Newlyweds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also a part of the show.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
A condensed guide to minimalism
By Mary Apartment
June 29, 2020
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina
Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan is here with his wife Natalya Illina.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
June 29, 2020
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli
Comedian-actor Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, who got married in 2020, are here to showcase their romance too.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari
Singer Ankit Tiwari has joined the show with his wife Pallavi.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya
Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has participated in Star Plus' Smart Jodi with his wife Vidya.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Bhagyashree and Himalaya
Popular Bollywood actor Bhagyashree has participated with her husband Himalaya.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category
Smart Jodi: Meet the contestants
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee
Popular social media star Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is one of the contestants of Smart Jodi with his wife Ritu Rathee.
(Photo: Star Plus/Instagram)
Category