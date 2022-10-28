Shweta Tiwari
ups her glam quotient
Shweta Tiwari is known to win hearts with her looks.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
She can carry any and every look with grace.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Recently she shared a set of photos and wrote, "चलो फिर से, हौले से मुस्कुराते हैं…बिना माचिस के ही लोगों को जलाते हैं…!
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Earlier, Shweta shared her photos in a stunning gown.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Earlier, Shweta shared her photos in a stunning gown.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Shweta Tiwari is a part of the ongoing television show, Main Hoon Aparajita.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Age is just a number for this stunning actor.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
WHAT'S NEXT...
Inside
Sussanne Khan's
birthday bash
Click here