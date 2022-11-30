Shweta Tiwari celebrates son Reyansh's birthday

Shweta Tiwari shared photos and videos as she celebrated her son Reyansh Kohli's birthday.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari is a doting mom of two kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. 

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, the fit mom wrote, "Best holistay❤️Had so much fun at @imagicaaworld." 

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Some pool time and posing, Shweta Tiwari and her son Reyansh seem to have had a good day. 

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari was happy to make Reyansh’s birthday so memorable.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Reyansh's half-sister Palak Tiwari also wished the birthday boy.

(Photo: Palak Tiwari/Instagram)

"Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole," she wrote.

(Photo: Palak Tiwari/Instagram)

